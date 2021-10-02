CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Caruthersville, MO

Caruthersville Weather Forecast

Caruthersville (MO) Weather Channel
Caruthersville (MO) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

CARUTHERSVILLE, MO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1p7UNZ_0cF2dA1M00

  • Saturday, October 2

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, October 4

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 59 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Tuesday, October 5

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 59 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Caruthersville, MO
Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

