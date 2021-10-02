White City Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
WHITE CITY, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, October 2
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 82 °F, low 46 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 5 mph
Sunday, October 3
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 84 °F, low 49 °F
- Breezy: 2 mph
Monday, October 4
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 82 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, October 5
Chance of Light Rain
- High 69 °F, low 42 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0