White City, OR

White City Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

 9 days ago

WHITE CITY, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AYOA4_0cF2d9Ds00

  • Saturday, October 2

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 46 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 49 °F
    • Breezy: 2 mph

  • Monday, October 4

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, October 5

    Chance of Light Rain

    • High 69 °F, low 42 °F
    • Light wind

