CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Salida, CA

Salida Weather Forecast

Salida (CA) Weather Channel
Salida (CA) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

SALIDA, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BZr4t_0cF2d7SQ00

  • Saturday, October 2

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 59 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 59 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Monday, October 4

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, October 5

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
Salida (CA) Weather Channel

Sunday sun alert in Salida — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(SALIDA, CA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Salida. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
SALIDA, CA
Salida (CA) Weather Channel

Salida is in for a sunny Thursday — jump on it!

(SALIDA, CA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Salida. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
SALIDA, CA
Salida (CA) Weather Channel

Salida (CA) Weather Channel

Salida, CA
74
Followers
604
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy