Baxter Springs, KS

Baxter Springs Weather Forecast

 9 days ago

BAXTER SPRINGS, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rGO13_0cF2d3vW00

  • Saturday, October 2

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 52 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 5 mph

  • Monday, October 4

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, October 5

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

