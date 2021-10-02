Haw River Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
HAW RIVER, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, October 2
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 82 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Sunday, October 3
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of rain showers overnight
- High 84 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 8 mph
Monday, October 4
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 78 °F, low 62 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, October 5
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 76 °F, low 61 °F
- Light wind
