Dunkirk, MD

Dunkirk Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

 9 days ago

DUNKIRK, MD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MqVdy_0cF2d0HL00

  • Saturday, October 2

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 59 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Monday, October 4

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 63 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, October 5

    Chance of Rain Showers

    • High 78 °F, low 63 °F
    • Light wind

