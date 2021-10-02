CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Livingston, CA

Livingston is in for a sunny Saturday — jump on it!

Livingston (CA) Weather Channel
Livingston (CA) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

(LIVINGSTON, CA) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Livingston:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Dk4rP_0cF2cySr00

  • Saturday, October 2

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 55 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, October 4

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Tuesday, October 5

    Sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 55 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
Livingston (CA) Weather Channel

Daily Weather Forecast For Livingston

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Livingston: Sunday, October 10: Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Monday, October 11: Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Tuesday, October 12: Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Wednesday, October 13: Sunny during the
LIVINGSTON, CA
Livingston (CA) Weather Channel

Sunbreak Monday — tackle it with these activities

(LIVINGSTON, CA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Livingston. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
LIVINGSTON, CA
Livingston (CA) Weather Channel

Take advantage of Tuesday sun in Livingston

(LIVINGSTON, CA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Livingston. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
LIVINGSTON, CA
Livingston (CA) Weather Channel

Livingston (CA) Weather Channel

Livingston, CA
91
Followers
604
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy