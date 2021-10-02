CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yemassee, SC

Yemassee Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

 9 days ago

YEMASSEE, SC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cZacK_0cF2cvog00

  • Saturday, October 2

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 6 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, October 4

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 67 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, October 5

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 82 °F, low 67 °F
    • Light wind

Take advantage of Sunday sun in Yemassee

(YEMASSEE, SC) The forecast is calling for sun today in Yemassee. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
