Manor, TX

Manor Daily Weather Forecast

 9 days ago

MANOR, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zAyEP_0cF2crHm00

  • Saturday, October 2

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, October 4

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, October 5

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

