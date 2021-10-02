CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Church Point, LA

Rainy forecast for Church Point? Jump on it!

Church Point (LA) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

(CHURCH POINT, LA) Saturday is set to be rainy in Church Point, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Church Point:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MgG8a_0cF2cpWK00

  • Saturday, October 2

    Patchy fog then showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

  • Monday, October 4

    Sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Tuesday, October 5

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

