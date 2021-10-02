CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iuka, MS

Daily Weather Forecast For Iuka

Iuka (MS) Weather Channel
Iuka (MS) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

IUKA, MS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DxpGK_0cF2cosp00

  • Saturday, October 2

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 80 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 79 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, October 4

    Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Tuesday, October 5

    Slight chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 59 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Iuka (MS) Weather Channel

Iuka (MS) Weather Channel

