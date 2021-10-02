Saturday set for clouds in Mechanicville - 3 ways to make the most of it

(MECHANICVILLE, NY.) Saturday is set to be cloudy in Mechanicville, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Sprints day: Beginners and veteran enthusiasts alike know the frustration of wanting to go all-out with a new exercise or technique, but being thwarted by a broiler summer day. A cloudy day can be a perfect opportunity to take things up a notch without overheating.

Yard work: Who likes baking under the sun while they rake leaves or mow the lawn? Keep it cool by stacking heavy yard work tasks on overcast days.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a grey day for a break, either. Whether it’s a movie, a visit to an arcade, or even a day catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a cloudy Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Mechanicville:

Saturday, October 2 Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight High 73 °F, low 53 °F Breezy: 5 to 8 mph



Sunday, October 3 Chance of rain showers during the day; while rain showers overnight High 71 °F, low 58 °F Breezy: 6 mph



Monday, October 4 Rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight High 65 °F, low 55 °F Light wind



Tuesday, October 5 Rain showers likely during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight High 67 °F, low 56 °F Light wind



