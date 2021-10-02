CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saturday rain in Shalimar: Ideas to make the most of it

 9 days ago

(SHALIMAR, FL) Saturday is set to be rainy in Shalimar, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Shalimar:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AiVYo_0cF2ce3Z00

  • Saturday, October 2

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 85 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 83 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Monday, October 4

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 81 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Tuesday, October 5

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 82 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

