Warsaw, NC

Warsaw Daily Weather Forecast

 9 days ago

WARSAW, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JXX1u_0cF2ccI700

  • Saturday, October 2

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

  • Monday, October 4

    Partly sunny then chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 64 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, October 5

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 82 °F, low 66 °F
    • Light wind

