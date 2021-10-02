Daily Weather Forecast For Evansdale

EVANSDALE, IA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, October 2 Mostly cloudy during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 77 °F, low 61 °F Breezy: 6 mph



Sunday, October 3 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight High 73 °F, low 52 °F Breezy: 6 to 9 mph



Monday, October 4 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 73 °F, low 53 °F Light wind



Tuesday, October 5 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 74 °F, low 53 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.