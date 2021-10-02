CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansdale, IA

Daily Weather Forecast For Evansdale

 9 days ago

EVANSDALE, IA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Er7VY_0cF2cWwd00

  • Saturday, October 2

    Mostly cloudy during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 52 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 9 mph

  • Monday, October 4

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, October 5

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Take advantage of Saturday sun in Evansdale

(EVANSDALE, IA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Evansdale. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
