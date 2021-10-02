Daily Weather Forecast For Evansdale
EVANSDALE, IA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, October 2
Mostly cloudy during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 77 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Sunday, October 3
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 73 °F, low 52 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 9 mph
Monday, October 4
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 73 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, October 5
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 74 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
