Broussard, LA

Cloudy forecast for Broussard? Jump on it!

 9 days ago

(BROUSSARD, LA.) A cloudy grey blanket is set to settle over Broussard Saturday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Sprints day: If you like exercise outdoors, a cloudy day can be the perfect opportunity to notch up the intensity. Without the sun beating down, joggers, cyclists and other fitness enthusiasts can push their limits in crisp cool air.

Yard work: It might not be the first thing people think of, but a cool day can also be great for more strenuous outdoor tasks like mowing the lawn.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a grey day for a break, either. Whether it’s a movie, a visit to an arcade, or even a day catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a cloudy Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Broussard:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JXX1u_0cF2cUBB00

  • Saturday, October 2

    Patchy fog during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, October 4

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Tuesday, October 5

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

