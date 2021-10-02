Houlton Daily Weather Forecast
HOULTON, ME(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, October 2
Mostly Cloudy
- High 56 °F, low 37 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 3 mph
Sunday, October 3
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 59 °F, low 36 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Monday, October 4
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 60 °F, low 39 °F
- Breezy: 2 mph
Tuesday, October 5
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 64 °F, low 39 °F
- Light wind
