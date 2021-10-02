CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houlton, ME

Houlton Daily Weather Forecast

Houlton (ME) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

HOULTON, ME(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QcoOx_0cF2cTIS00

  • Saturday, October 2

    Mostly Cloudy

    • High 56 °F, low 37 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 3 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 59 °F, low 36 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Monday, October 4

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 60 °F, low 39 °F
    • Breezy: 2 mph

  • Tuesday, October 5

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 64 °F, low 39 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

