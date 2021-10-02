Moyock Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
MOYOCK, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, October 2
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 79 °F, low 58 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Sunday, October 3
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 85 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 8 mph
Monday, October 4
Partly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 83 °F, low 64 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, October 5
Chance of Rain Showers
- High 82 °F, low 67 °F
- Light wind
