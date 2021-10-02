OSU Lima names students to dean’s list
LIMA — Sixteen Lima-area students were named to the dean’s list at The Ohio State University-Lima for the summer 2021 term. Those students include: Constance Kimmey, of Elida; Tylee Spurgeon, of Elida; Caley Mason, of Harrod; Brooke Hedges, of Lima; Jael Jackson, of Lima; Laurel Wireman, of Waynesfield; Ryley Schaefer, of New Bremen; Evan Wint, of New Bremen; Morgan Henschen, of St. Marys; Taylor Lowe, of Waynesfield; Hailee Setzler, of Arlington; Derek Kromer, of Ada; Alexis Swaney, of Ada; Gabrielle Boley, of Celina; and McKenna Bockrath, of Kalida.www.limaohio.com
