Collins, MS

Weather Forecast For Collins

Collins (MS) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

COLLINS, MS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ObuDi_0cF2bkO800

  • Saturday, October 2

    Patchy fog then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 83 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

  • Monday, October 4

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Tuesday, October 5

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 59 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

