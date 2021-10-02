CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stoneville, NC

Stoneville Daily Weather Forecast

 9 days ago

STONEVILLE, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13XaUO_0cF2bQgU00

  • Saturday, October 2

    Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Monday, October 4

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 61 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, October 5

    Rain Showers Likely

    • High 74 °F, low 61 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Sunbreak Friday — tackle it with these activities

The forecast is calling for sun today in Stoneville.
STONEVILLE, NC
Stoneville, NC
