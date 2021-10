Younger children are less willing to receive a Covid-19 jab than older teenagers, a new study has shown, as experts said more work is needed in improving access to vaccine information for these groups.Some 36 per cent of nine-year-olds and 51 per cent of 13-year-olds are willing to be vaccinated, compared to 78 per cent of 17-year-olds, according to a study that surveyed primary and secondary school students in England.The research, led by scientists at UCL and the universities of Oxford and Cambridge, also found that those less willing to be jabbed often come from the most deprived backgrounds, believe...

13 DAYS AGO