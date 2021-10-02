CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Smiths Creek, MI

Smiths Creek Weather Forecast

Smiths Creek (MI) Weather Channel
Smiths Creek (MI) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

SMITHS CREEK, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

  • Saturday, October 2

    Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 7 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 72 °F, low 59 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 5 mph

  • Monday, October 4

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, October 5

    Mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Smiths Creek (MI) Weather Channel

Smiths Creek (MI) Weather Channel

Smiths Creek, MI
