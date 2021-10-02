CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cynthiana, KY

A rainy Saturday in Cynthiana — and 3 ideas for making the most of it

Cynthiana (KY) Weather Channel
Cynthiana (KY) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

(CYNTHIANA, KY) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Cynthiana Saturday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Cynthiana:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PEj2h_0cF2bEL000

  • Saturday, October 2

    Partly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 73 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 8 mph

  • Monday, October 4

    Chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, October 5

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 75 °F, low 59 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Cynthiana (KY) Weather Channel

Sun forecast for Cynthiana — 3 ways to hit it head-on

(CYNTHIANA, KY) The forecast is calling for sun today in Cynthiana. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
CYNTHIANA, KY
Cynthiana (KY) Weather Channel

Cynthiana (KY) Weather Channel

Cynthiana, KY
187
Followers
603
Post
9K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy