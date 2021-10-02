Daily Weather Forecast For Dobson

DOBSON, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, October 2 Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 79 °F, low 57 °F Breezy: 3 mph



Sunday, October 3 Partly sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight High 79 °F, low 63 °F Breezy: 0 to 3 mph



Monday, October 4 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 74 °F, low 60 °F Light wind



Tuesday, October 5 Rain Showers High 73 °F, low 59 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.