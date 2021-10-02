CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Weather Forecast For Dobson

 9 days ago

DOBSON, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14rhl7_0cF2b90c00

  • Saturday, October 2

    Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Partly sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 3 mph

  • Monday, October 4

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 74 °F, low 60 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, October 5

    Rain Showers

    • High 73 °F, low 59 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

