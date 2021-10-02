Whitman Daily Weather Forecast
WHITMAN, MA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, October 2
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 70 °F, low 56 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Sunday, October 3
Partly sunny during the day; while rain showers likely overnight
- High 72 °F, low 58 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Monday, October 4
Rain Showers Likely
- High 65 °F, low 58 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 8 mph
Tuesday, October 5
Chance of Rain Showers
- High 67 °F, low 57 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
