CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Whitman, MA

Whitman Daily Weather Forecast

Whitman (MA) Weather Channel
Whitman (MA) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

WHITMAN, MA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Hj6hn_0cF2b87t00

  • Saturday, October 2

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Partly sunny during the day; while rain showers likely overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Monday, October 4

    Rain Showers Likely

    • High 65 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 8 mph

  • Tuesday, October 5

    Chance of Rain Showers

    • High 67 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Whitman (MA) Weather Channel

Whitman is in for a sunny Monday — jump on it!

(WHITMAN, MA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Whitman. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
WHITMAN, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Whitman, MA
Whitman (MA) Weather Channel

Whitman (MA) Weather Channel

Whitman, MA
95
Followers
601
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy