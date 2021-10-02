CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hazel Crest, IL

Hazel Crest Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

 9 days ago

HAZEL CREST, IL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1krq2F_0cF2b7FA00

  • Saturday, October 2

    Scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while periods of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Periods Of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 75 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

  • Monday, October 4

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 60 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, October 5

    Partly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 59 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

