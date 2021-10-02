CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Claxton, GA

Take advantage of Saturday sun in Claxton

 9 days ago

(CLAXTON, GA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Claxton. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Claxton:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rGO13_0cF2b6MR00

  • Saturday, October 2

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 7 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Partly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 6 mph

  • Monday, October 4

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 67 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, October 5

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 84 °F, low 67 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

