Take advantage of Saturday sun in Claxton
(CLAXTON, GA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Claxton. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.
Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.
Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.
Along with a sunny Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Claxton:
Saturday, October 2
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 86 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 7 mph
Sunday, October 3
Partly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 85 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 6 mph
Monday, October 4
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 86 °F, low 67 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, October 5
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 84 °F, low 67 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0