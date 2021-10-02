Daily Weather Forecast For Gansevoort
GANSEVOORT, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, October 2
Chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 72 °F, low 53 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 8 mph
Sunday, October 3
Rain showers likely during the day; while rain showers overnight
- High 70 °F, low 56 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Monday, October 4
Rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 63 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, October 5
Rain showers likely during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 66 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
