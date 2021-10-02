CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Newberry, FL

Saturday has sun for Newberry — 3 ways to make the most of it

Newberry (FL) Weather Channel
Newberry (FL) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

(NEWBERRY, FL) A sunny Saturday is here for Newberry, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Newberry:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FDnwT_0cF2b3iG00

  • Saturday, October 2

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 8 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Monday, October 4

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 69 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, October 5

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 88 °F, low 69 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Newberry (FL) Weather Channel

Weather Forecast For Newberry

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Newberry: Friday, October 8: Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight; Saturday, October 9: Patchy fog then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear
NEWBERRY, FL
Newberry (FL) Weather Channel

Take advantage of Tuesday sun in Newberry

(NEWBERRY, FL) The forecast is calling for sun today in Newberry. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
NEWBERRY, FL
Newberry (FL) Weather Channel

Newberry (FL) Weather Channel

Newberry, FL
71
Followers
597
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy