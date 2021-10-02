CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Silver Creek, GA

Another cloudy day in Silver Creek — make the most of it with these activities

Silver Creek (GA) Weather Channel
Silver Creek (GA) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

(SILVER CREEK, GA.) A cloudy grey blanket is set to settle over Silver Creek Saturday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Sprints day: If you like exercise outdoors, a cloudy day can be the perfect opportunity to notch up the intensity. Without the sun beating down, joggers, cyclists and other fitness enthusiasts can push their limits in crisp cool air.

Yard work: Who likes baking under the sun while they rake leaves or mow the lawn? Keep it cool by stacking heavy yard work tasks on overcast days.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a cloudy Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Silver Creek:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AjyuM_0cF2b2pX00

  • Saturday, October 2

    Patchy fog then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, October 4

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 62 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, October 5

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 60 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
Silver Creek (GA) Weather Channel

Weather Forecast For Silver Creek

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Silver Creek: Monday, October 11: Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight; Tuesday, October 12: Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight; Wednesday, October
SILVER CREEK, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Silver Creek, GA
Silver Creek (GA) Weather Channel

Silver Creek (GA) Weather Channel

Silver Creek, GA
186
Followers
598
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy