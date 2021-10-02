Daily Weather Forecast For Rio Rico
RIO RICO, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, October 2
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 87 °F, low 54 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Sunday, October 3
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 89 °F, low 57 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Monday, October 4
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 90 °F, low 58 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, October 5
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 84 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
