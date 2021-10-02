Weather Forecast For Camilla
CAMILLA, GA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, October 2
Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 88 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Sunday, October 3
Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 86 °F, low 69 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Monday, October 4
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 86 °F, low 68 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, October 5
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 84 °F, low 67 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
