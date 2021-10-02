CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pelzer, SC

Pelzer Weather Forecast

Pelzer (SC) Weather Channel
Pelzer (SC) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

PELZER, SC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1p7UNZ_0cF2avt600

  • Saturday, October 2

    Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Patchy fog then chance of rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Monday, October 4

    Rain showers likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 63 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, October 5

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 62 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Pelzer (SC) Weather Channel

Take advantage of Saturday sun in Pelzer

(PELZER, SC) The forecast is calling for sun today in Pelzer. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
PELZER, SC
Pelzer (SC) Weather Channel

Pelzer (SC) Weather Channel

Pelzer, SC
132
Followers
595
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy