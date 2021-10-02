Weather Forecast For Ventnor City
VENTNOR CITY, NJ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, October 2
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 74 °F, low 63 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Sunday, October 3
Sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 76 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Monday, October 4
Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 76 °F, low 68 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, October 5
Chance of Rain Showers
- High 74 °F, low 67 °F
- Light wind
