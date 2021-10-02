CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Portland, IN

Weather Forecast For Portland

Portland (IN) Weather Channel
Portland (IN) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

PORTLAND, IN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0V2kMO_0cF2arMC00

  • Saturday, October 2

    Mostly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 76 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Monday, October 4

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, October 5

    Partly sunny then chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 59 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
Portland (IN) Weather Channel

Portland (IN) Weather Channel

Portland, IN
216
Followers
599
Post
9K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy