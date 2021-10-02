CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taneytown, MD

4-Day Weather Forecast For Taneytown

 9 days ago

TANEYTOWN, MD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10Lewk_0cF2an4W00

  • Saturday, October 2

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 2 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Monday, October 4

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 78 °F, low 61 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, October 5

    Rain Showers Likely

    • High 76 °F, low 61 °F
    • Light wind

