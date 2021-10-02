4-Day Weather Forecast For Paoli
PAOLI, IN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, October 2
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 78 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Sunday, October 3
Showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 74 °F, low 59 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 5 mph
Monday, October 4
Patchy fog then chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 75 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, October 5
Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 75 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
