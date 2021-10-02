CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenup, KY

Daily Weather Forecast For Greenup

Greenup (KY) Weather Channel
Greenup (KY) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

GREENUP, KY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14rhl7_0cF2akQL00

  • Saturday, October 2

    Areas of fog then mostly sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 2 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Monday, October 4

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 60 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, October 5

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 61 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

(GREENUP, KY) The forecast is calling for sun today in Greenup. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
