4-Day Weather Forecast For Ocean Isle Beach
OCEAN ISLE BEACH, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, October 2
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 81 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Sunday, October 3
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 81 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 8 mph
Monday, October 4
Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 81 °F, low 69 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, October 5
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 81 °F, low 69 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0