Fort Lupton, CO

Fort Lupton Daily Weather Forecast

Fort Lupton (CO) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

FORT LUPTON, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QcoOx_0cF2agtR00

  • Saturday, October 2

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 42 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 43 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Monday, October 4

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 45 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, October 5

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 47 °F
    • Light wind

Fort Lupton is in for a sunny Saturday — jump on it!

FORT LUPTON, CO) The forecast is calling for sun today in Fort Lupton.
Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

