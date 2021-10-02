CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, NC

4-Day Weather Forecast For Madison

Madison (NC) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

MADISON, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2X42JE_0cF2aab500

  • Saturday, October 2

    Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Monday, October 4

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 61 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, October 5

    Rain Showers Likely

    • High 75 °F, low 60 °F
    • Light wind

