4-Day Weather Forecast For Country Club Hills

COUNTRY CLUB HILLS, IL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, October 2 Scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while periods of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 79 °F, low 66 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Sunday, October 3 Periods Of Showers And Thunderstorms High 76 °F, low 61 °F Breezy: 10 mph



Monday, October 4 Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight High 71 °F, low 60 °F Light wind



Tuesday, October 5 Partly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight High 71 °F, low 59 °F Light wind



