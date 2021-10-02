Two Rivers Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

TWO RIVERS, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, October 2 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 70 °F, low 60 °F Breezy: 5 to 9 mph



Sunday, October 3 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 68 °F, low 56 °F Breezy: 6 to 9 mph



Monday, October 4 Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight High 65 °F, low 55 °F Light wind



Tuesday, October 5 Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 65 °F, low 56 °F Light wind



