CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oxford, FL

Daily Weather Forecast For Oxford

Oxford (FL) Weather Channel
Oxford (FL) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

OXFORD, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AYOA4_0cF2aW1300

  • Saturday, October 2

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 9 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

  • Monday, October 4

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Tuesday, October 5

    Sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 5 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Oxford, FL
Oxford (FL) Weather Channel

Oxford (FL) Weather Channel

Oxford, FL
111
Followers
602
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy