Pauls Valley, OK

4-Day Weather Forecast For Pauls Valley

Pauls Valley (OK) Weather Channel
Pauls Valley (OK) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

PAULS VALLEY, OK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KmzhG_0cF2aV8K00

  • Saturday, October 2

    Showers and thunderstorms then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 7 mph

  • Monday, October 4

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, October 5

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

