Keansburg, NJ

4-Day Weather Forecast For Keansburg

Keansburg (NJ) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

KEANSBURG, NJ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Oou2A_0cF2aUFb00

  • Saturday, October 2

    Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 59 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Monday, October 4

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 65 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, October 5

    Chance of Rain Showers

    • High 72 °F, low 64 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

