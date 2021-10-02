CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 ideas for jumping on Saturday’s sunny forecast in Ware

(WARE, MA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Ware. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Saturday, here's the rest of the four-day forecast for Ware:

  • Saturday, October 2

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 53 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Patchy fog then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Monday, October 4

    Rain Showers Likely

    • High 63 °F, low 55 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 8 mph

  • Tuesday, October 5

    Chance of Rain Showers

    • High 64 °F, low 52 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

