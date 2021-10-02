CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Eufaula, OK

Eufaula Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Eufaula (OK) Weather Channel
Eufaula (OK) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

EUFAULA, OK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rGO13_0cF2aOCT00

  • Saturday, October 2

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, October 4

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Tuesday, October 5

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 59 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
Eufaula (OK) Weather Channel

Eufaula (OK) Weather Channel

Eufaula, OK
298
Followers
521
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy