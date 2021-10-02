CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weather Forecast For Clayton

Clayton (DE) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

CLAYTON, DE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rGO13_0cF2aMR100

  • Saturday, October 2

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear then patchy fog overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, October 4

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 81 °F, low 65 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, October 5

    Chance of Rain Showers

    • High 77 °F, low 64 °F
    • Light wind

